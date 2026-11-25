CHENNAI: PT Usha may not be seeking re-election as president in the ongoing Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election but she would be presenting India’s side of the story for the 2036 Olympic Games on Thursday. This could be her last engagement with the International Olympic Committee as IOA president for the Olympic bid, which she presented in 2024 through an Expression of Interest. It will not be easy for her but she apparently is ready.
The next IOA president also would be picked with the 2036 bidding process in mind. Usha will not be alone during the online meeting. IOC member in India Nita Ambani too would be part of the exercise that will start around 4.30pm. India would be focusing on their preparedness and main deliverables during the Games. Along with Usha and Ambani, those present during the bid and are expected to participate actively are Gujarat government ministers and officials including its sports minister Harsh Sanghavi and state sports secretary Rahul Gupta, who were part of the delegation that presented the bid. Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu too will remain present.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Games Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), M Thennarasan and other Ahmedabad, the host city, officials are expected to be present. Raghuram Iyer, IOA CEO, also would be part of the team. Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao too would be there on Thursday.
Basically, the presentation would be to show why India wants to host the Games and how well they are prepared to host the mega event. This exercise is part of a continuous dialogue process with the IOC’s Future Hosts Commission and each nation, who has shown interest, has been given a 20-minute slot to present an update as potential host for the 2036 Games.
The two-day online presentation has already begun with Germany and Turkiye and on Wednesday there was a rehearsal of sorts at the IOA Bhavan in New Delhi where Usha too was present. There were discussions and a meeting as well.
The virtual presentation will evaluate India’s ability and preparedness for the 2036 Olympics. Germany, Hungary, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye are among the nations bidding for the Games.
Among other parameters, the continuous dialogue process would assess the country in “national and regional socio-economic and political context” that includes political, economic and environmental context; human development/human rights context; safety and security context. This makes a healthy socio-political atmosphere in the country essential.
Another major thrust would be Venue Masterplan and India would highlight its hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games that would take care of IOC’s target of “maximum use of existing venues”. India has been hosting multiple international events of late and would cover “Major sports events (World Championships/multi-sport events) hosting experience over the last 10 years”.
Funding strategy is another point that could be discussed and for hosting of Games, the IOC usually requires a minimum guarantee from the government and would like to know about “realistic funding projections from private and public sources”.
One parameter where India might face a problem is air pollution. The IOC has made meteorology and air quality index as a crucial point in the bidding process.