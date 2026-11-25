CHENNAI: PT Usha may not be seeking re-election as president in the ongoing Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election but she would be presenting India’s side of the story for the 2036 Olympic Games on Thursday. This could be her last engagement with the International Olympic Committee as IOA president for the Olympic bid, which she presented in 2024 through an Expression of Interest. It will not be easy for her but she apparently is ready.

The next IOA president also would be picked with the 2036 bidding process in mind. Usha will not be alone during the online meeting. IOC member in India Nita Ambani too would be part of the exercise that will start around 4.30pm. India would be focusing on their preparedness and main deliverables during the Games. Along with Usha and Ambani, those present during the bid and are expected to participate actively are Gujarat government ministers and officials including its sports minister Harsh Sanghavi and state sports secretary Rahul Gupta, who were part of the delegation that presented the bid. Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu too will remain present.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Games Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), M Thennarasan and other Ahmedabad, the host city, officials are expected to be present. Raghuram Iyer, IOA CEO, also would be part of the team. Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao too would be there on Thursday.

Basically, the presentation would be to show why India wants to host the Games and how well they are prepared to host the mega event. This exercise is part of a continuous dialogue process with the IOC’s Future Hosts Commission and each nation, who has shown interest, has been given a 20-minute slot to present an update as potential host for the 2036 Games.