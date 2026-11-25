MADRID: Another stirring comeback win for Real Madrid. More disappointment for Manchester City.

The Champions League followed a recent script for two of Europe's heavyweight teams Tuesday, with Madrid helped by a long-range stunner from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé's double recovering to beat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 for a fifth straight victory in the league phase and City's underwhelming form continuing with a 2-2 draw against Napoli in Kevin De Bruyne's latest homecoming.

Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund and Como won again to move into third place after five rounds of games.

Slovan Bratislava, meanwhile, remained the only team on zero points after a 15th straight loss in the competition's main phase this time 2-0 to Real Betis.

Bellingham's brilliance keeps Madrid on a roll. Make that 10 straight wins in all competitions for Madrid, whose resurgence under Jose Mourinho will be a concern for the rest of European soccer.

Things weren't going so well against PSV on Tuesday after a 32nd-minute penalty by Ivan Perisic for the Dutch league leaders.

Enter Bellingham, who had started on the bench and was introduced at halftime to revitalize Madrid's attack at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

After Federico Valverde equalized, Bellingham scored one of the best goals of this season's competition by teeing the ball up with the left foot, then with his right foot, before sending a looping volley with the outside of his right foot in off the post.