According to an email sent on November 16 to KSFA, Mohammed had requested that his name be withdrawn from the electoral college on medical advice. Then on November 18, Haris — who is also KSFA president — requested approval of nominations of himself and Chaubey under aforementioned provision to Sharma. Then, Sharma on November 18, asked KSFA to furnish the medical certificate in support of withdrawal. Then, the KSFA on November 19 furnished a medical certificate issued on November 14 of Dr. Pankaj Singhai, advising that Mohammed avoids long-distance travel and stress, and rest. This comes as a lifeline for the outgoing president, who has endured a tumultuous four-year tenure.

Chaubey, who had reportedly not found backing from the Gujarat Football Association, from where he was elected as president in 2022, had turned to Daman & Diu FA for support. However, after including his name, the union territory's football body had pulled out their support for him a day after sending the list of representatives to the EO. Chaubey's backdoor entry via Karnataka also has an interesting political undertone. While Haris is a Congress MLA in Bengaluru, Chaubey is associated with the BJP. The two emerged as a leadership pair after winning the 2022 polls.