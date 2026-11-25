CHENNAI: Despite pre-tournament concerns, the BWF 2026 World Championships in New Delhi had proven to be a grand success with all the stakeholders, including the players, giving it a massive thumbs up. Now, India is set to host another World Championships, albeit in team events.

In a massive boost for Indian badminton and sports in general, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Wednesday that the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2028 will be conducted at the same city.

The world body, while announcing several hosts for its major championships through to 2030, confirmed the same. India had last hosted the prestigious event at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi in 2014.

"The hosts selected for our Major Championships represent some of the most important and strategic markets in our sport and share our ambition to deliver exceptional events that inspire athletes, engage fans and strengthen badminton's global profile," BWF president Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a BWF release. "We look forward to working closely with each host as we continue to elevate our Major Championships and bring badminton’s biggest moments to more people around the world."

The BWF also confirmed that the championship will witness the introduction of a best-of-three match format. As per the world body, the revised format is 'designed to increase the importance of every match, raising competitive intensity and sporting drama throughout each tie'.

"The Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will feature 24 men’s teams and 24 women’s teams, divided into four bands of six, with each team playing four league-stage ties," the BWF stated.

"A new points-based league system will reward every match won, regardless of the overall tie result, while tie victories will earn an additional two bonus points. The top 12 teams will progress to the knockout stage."

With 14 titles, Indonesia are the most successful nation in the Thomas Cup while China have the highest number of titles with 16 in the Uber Cup. India won the Thomas Cup in 2022 and had captured the bronze medal in the recent edition in Horsens, Denmark. In the Uber Cup, the women have two bronze medals — 2014, 2016 — to their name so far.