JUST after D Gukesh decided to employ the Berlin defence against Javokhir Sindarov in the opening match of the World Championship on Tuesday, Viswanathan Anand spoke about the intricacies of the system to a packed audience in the fanzone next to the playing hall in Geneva .

Thousands of kilometres away, Harshit Raja, another Indian GM, was also talking about the match to 100 or so chess fans. Just that Raja was commentating on the game in a watchalong at the Habitat Centre in Mumbai. Welcome to the rise of chess watchalongs, a niche genre where chess experts address fans of the game in ticketed events.

At the Habitat Centre in Mumbai, where the ongoing World Championship is being screened, GMs and IMs, including Sagar Shah, Tania Sachdev and Sahaj Grover (the event is a partnership between ChessBase India and chesscom), address a crowd of over 100 people. Events such as these are increasingly becoming part of the Indian chess ecosystem where fans pay to watch chess streams. "I was part of this in 2024 during the last World Championship," Raja tells this daily.

"This is something similar to a football World Cup where the match may be happening elsewhere but there are watch parties elsewhere. This is just like that." Raja and the ChessBase India gang also had a watchalong in Goa right next to the World Cup playing hall in 2025. Apart from having known faces as part of the panel, they also invite the likes of Viswanathan Anand online. This is all part of the growing clamour for chess in India where people don't mind paying `500 to be part of a specific community for four to five hours.

In Bengaluru, for example, you can enjoy Gukesh vs. Sindarov with a mug of beer if that's your thing. The Bengaluru Chess Club, one of the biggest clubs for the game in the country, have tied up with a Whitefield pub this Saturday. Called 'Checkmate Lounge', you can follow the live stream for `350 (it of course helps that FIDE's live stream is accessible for free on YouTube).

The domain of chess academies in cities usually, the game's growing popularity has opened the doors for it to become more commercialised. It's why organisers are experimenting with live commentary of matches. It can also safely be said that if Gukesh picks up some momentum, other commercial establishments will also join the bandwagon.