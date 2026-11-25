Just after D Gukesh decided to employ the Berlin defence against Javokhir Sindarov in the opening match of the World Championship on Tuesday, Viswanathan Anand spoke about the intricacies of the system to a packed audience in the fanzone next to the playing hall in Geneva .

Thousands of kilometres away, Harshit Raja, another Indian GM, was also talking about the match to 100 or so chess fans. Just that Raja was commentating on the game in a watchalong at the Habitat Centre in Mumbai. Welcome to the rise of chess watchalongs, a niche genre where chess experts address fans of the game in ticketed events.

At the Habitat Centre in Mumbai, where the ongoing World Championship is being screened, GMs and IMs, including Sagar Shah, Tania Sachdev and Sahaj Grover (the event is a partnership between ChessBase India and chesscom), address a crowd of over 100 people. Events such as these are increasingly becoming part of the Indian chess ecosystem where fans pay to watch chess streams. "I was part of this in 2024 during the last World Championship," Raja tells this daily.