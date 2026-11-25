GENEVA: Playing the game is "the easiest thing" while the real work lies in preparation, said defending champion D Gukesh after overcoming "a little scary" time pressure to open his World Championship title defence with a draw against Javokhir Sindarov.

Playing with black, Gukesh was put under severe time pressure by Sindarov in a game that lasted 38 moves.

But the Indian ace survived the testing moments to split the point, with the game ending 0.5-0.5.

The Indian, playing with the black pieces, will have the advantage of white in Wednesday's second game, having safely negotiated the opening challenge against an opponent widely regarded as a favourite based on rating and recent form.

"It looked equal the whole time, some problems to solve but I think both of us played a very good game," Gukesh said during the post-game interaction.

The defending champion admitted that the opening presented a few challenges and required him to take his time, though the clock situation briefly caused some concern.

"The pressure on the clock was looking a little scary but should be fine," he said.

Asked about his overall experience of the opening game, Gukesh said: "This is the easiest thing, to go and play the game. Before that there is so much work to do, but when u get there, you know you are home."

Sindarov, meanwhile, felt he had managed to put Gukesh under some pressure but acknowledged that the Indian defended accurately.

"I got some pressure and I was pushing but he found a very good defense. I was trying to push every moment because of the clock, but in the end he found the best moves," he said.