THE first real moment of concern was etched not on D Gukesh's face but it came through the voices of Judit Polgar and David Howell, who were commentating the game for chess.com. After the Indian world champion opted for the Berlin defence, they both agreed that it was 'an interesting choice'. The Berlin has a certain reputation attached to it in the history of the World Championship, and it peaked in 2000 when Vladimir Kramnik used it to great effect to best the legendary Garry Kasparov.

The Berlin is known to be rock solid but this particular position was laced with a window of opportunity for Javokhir Sindarov. With Gukesh having the lost the right to castle as well as having a slightly wonky pawn structure, he was forced into several long thinks. It all meant he had bled over 90 minutes of the initial two hours he had access to for the first 40 moves. However, the Indian, who may have pressed if the stakes weren't as high, was zoned in right through the encounter before slamming the door. In the end, the draw was a fair reflection of the fight. It also suggested that the 20-year-old, battling indifferent form for the last 12 months or so, was in good shape.

It was something that came through in the way he analysed the position in the post-game press conference. "I thought I was always under control, and not in a place where I really needed to be worried," he said. "When I got into time trouble, I had already thought about the next few moves, what I was going to play soon. I was happy that I managed to spend some time, and found a good solution.”

Because the format for this particular edition of the Championship is different — players don't get any increments till the completion of the 40th move (in Singapore, there was 30 seconds per move) — the clocks can be a constant source of worry. "In the opening, I started thinking quite a bit and had some little problems to solve, but I knew overall I didn’t really make any unsound moves, so I thought I should be fine,” the Indian added. What immediately caught the eye was the overall accuracy of both players (Sindarov's was 98.5% and Gukesh was 98.6%).

“Of course, I was trying to push every moment because of the clock, but I knew the position was very close to equal,” said Sindarov. “I was trying to keep finding some interesting ideas, but at the end he defended very well.”