ONE of the highlights of the second game of the World Championship came in the press conference afterwards as D Gukesh questioned why the fast classical format was being rated as classical. Yep, it was a fair reflection of the second game. If Tuesday's opener between the champion and the challenger was filled with tension, thanks to the potential for some very sharp lines as well as a very early trade of queens, Wednesday was very peaceful. At one point, Javokhir Sindarov, who was playing with the black pieces, couldn't help himself but yawn while waiting for the Indian to make a move.
It was the London system — a system known to be 'boring' among experts — and both players stuck to the mainline throughout the opening. Gukesh again spent a lot of time trying to come up with a trick but once there was nothing to work with, he thought it was best to draw with just 20 moves on the board. So while his dark squared bishop swung between e5 and g3, Sindarov moved his dark-coloured knight between f6 and d7 three times. Once they had repeated it thrice, the Uzbek challenger called the arbiter before there was a handshake in under two hours.
At the elite level, especially so early in a World Championship game, draws are so rare in under two hours. That's also the case for somebody like a Gukesh who likes to push in any position. At the 2024 Championship against Ding Liren for instance, he kept pressing even in positions which were tricky. This, then, is another indication to suggest that Gukesh is more mindful of the risk-reward scale. It's something he mentioned during the post-game press conference.
"In the first two games, neither of us got (any chances) and it was expected," he said. "We have spent months preparing. But it's okay, this is a 14-match game and it's too early to think about the score. But generally, I feel good and I feel energetic about the game."
Gukesh, who had been applauded for his 'courageous' play by the likes of Peter Heine Nielsen in the past, Magnus Carlsen's coach, delved deep into why he was content with the draw in this position. "It's not like if your opponent equalises, you play to take a draw," he said. "But in this particular position, I found it hard to pose some problems for the opponent. And also, if I have to some measures, I also run the risk. You do hope for your opponent to go wrong, but, also, equally you may get into trouble so it's about clever decisions. Maybe if was able to get C4 work, I would have continued but I just didn't see how."
This is another indication that the 20-year-old has entered this World Championship with a different mindset to the one he showed in the recent past. In other events, he would have weighed the pros and cons of pushing in an equal position but would have still likely pushed in the hope of creating a moment. Here, he weighed the risk-reward spectrum and decided that the risk was far greater than any potential reward.