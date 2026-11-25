ONE of the highlights of the second game of the World Championship came in the press conference afterwards as D Gukesh questioned why the fast classical format was being rated as classical. Yep, it was a fair reflection of the second game. If Tuesday's opener between the champion and the challenger was filled with tension, thanks to the potential for some very sharp lines as well as a very early trade of queens, Wednesday was very peaceful. At one point, Javokhir Sindarov, who was playing with the black pieces, couldn't help himself but yawn while waiting for the Indian to make a move.

It was the London system — a system known to be 'boring' among experts — and both players stuck to the mainline throughout the opening. Gukesh again spent a lot of time trying to come up with a trick but once there was nothing to work with, he thought it was best to draw with just 20 moves on the board. So while his dark squared bishop swung between e5 and g3, Sindarov moved his dark-coloured knight between f6 and d7 three times. Once they had repeated it thrice, the Uzbek challenger called the arbiter before there was a handshake in under two hours.

At the elite level, especially so early in a World Championship game, draws are so rare in under two hours. That's also the case for somebody like a Gukesh who likes to push in any position. At the 2024 Championship against Ding Liren for instance, he kept pressing even in positions which were tricky. This, then, is another indication to suggest that Gukesh is more mindful of the risk-reward scale. It's something he mentioned during the post-game press conference.

"In the first two games, neither of us got (any chances) and it was expected," he said. "We have spent months preparing. But it's okay, this is a 14-match game and it's too early to think about the score. But generally, I feel good and I feel energetic about the game."