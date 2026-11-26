CHENNAI: Infrastructure, preparedness, spreading of Olympism, upholding Olympic spirit, sports development and long lasting legacy are some of the topics discussed during a presentation to host the 2036 Olympics on Thursday. And of course, there was no question or discussion about the ongoing Indian Olympic Association election.

Amdavad, as Ahmedabad will transform itself into when Commonwealth Games in 2030 in hosted, may also be the city to host the 2036 Olympics – that is if India win the bid. Before that there would be endless discussions and presentations between the IOA, host city and the government before the final name is shortlisted through an election by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members in 2029 (date not specified). This is the first phase of the discussion and is called the continuous dialogue which is

One such discussion centring around Amdavad’s preparedness was on Thursday. The IOA headed by its president PT Usha presented the nuances of India’s bid to the IOC’s Future Hosts Commission along with IOC CEO Raghuram Iyer, Athletes Commission chairperson PV Sindhu and IOC member Nita Ambani. It is just once part of a relentless process India would be going through while competing against Germany, Turkeye, South Africa, South Korea, Hungary and Qatar.

Apart from the IOA officials, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and other officials from the state and centre were present during the close to half an hour meeting.