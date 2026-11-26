CHENNAI: Infrastructure, preparedness, spreading of Olympism, upholding Olympic spirit, sports development and long lasting legacy are some of the topics discussed during a presentation to host the 2036 Olympics on Thursday. And of course, there was no question or discussion about the ongoing Indian Olympic Association election.
Amdavad, as Ahmedabad will transform itself into when Commonwealth Games in 2030 in hosted, may also be the city to host the 2036 Olympics – that is if India win the bid. Before that there would be endless discussions and presentations between the IOA, host city and the government before the final name is shortlisted through an election by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members in 2029 (date not specified). This is the first phase of the discussion and is called the continuous dialogue which is
One such discussion centring around Amdavad’s preparedness was on Thursday. The IOA headed by its president PT Usha presented the nuances of India’s bid to the IOC’s Future Hosts Commission along with IOC CEO Raghuram Iyer, Athletes Commission chairperson PV Sindhu and IOC member Nita Ambani. It is just once part of a relentless process India would be going through while competing against Germany, Turkeye, South Africa, South Korea, Hungary and Qatar.
Apart from the IOA officials, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and other officials from the state and centre were present during the close to half an hour meeting.
Since Amdavad (Ahmedabad) would be hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030, the IOA apparently spoke about how those existing venues would be used in 2036. The city will see massive overhaul of its infrastructure for the CWG and would continue until the 2036. The hosts will be elected under IOC’s new Fit for the Future initiative. The Future Hosts Commission is headed by Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and her team.
The IOA’s presentation highlighted Amdavad’s preparedness that included infrastructure and support extended by the city, state and the central authorities to the IOA. “The presentation was on a macro level and it went off very well,” IOA CEO Iyer told this daily. “The discussion centred around sports development and our preparedness. We also spoke about how hosting the Commonwealth Games would leave behind a legacy that could be utilized during the Olympic Games. Existing venues and infrastructure could be used in 2036 as well. We made a strong case.”
Iyer also said that there was complete support from the city, state and central government. "This is our official presentation to the IOC and the next phase (strategic dialogue) will begin in around March," he said.
The IOA also presented India’s legacy plan and their thrust towards spreading Olympism and the Olympic movement. It also spoke about the long-term impact of the Games and India's ability to host big-ticket games through multiple international competitions over the last two years.
One major area that the Future Hosts Committee would be looking at is the long term impact of the Games and utilization of the venues later. India’s poor record in doping that was flagged as a concern by the IOC when the stakeholders last met too was not touched upon by the commission. However, India did speak about clean sport and their effort to curb the doping menace. Athletes experience and long term socio-economic benefits for communities too would be crucial but what could remain a concern for India would be to shift the dates for the Summer Games to winter. And if it is winter, pollution can be a big concern.
What next
By March 2027: IOC Feasibility Assessments
March 2027: Opening of 2036 Strategic Dialogue by the IOC EB; the Future Host Commission will give strategic support to interested parties and carry out site visits to the proposed host regions and produce a report for the EB.
In December 2028, the EB will open a Targeted Dialogue with a select number of Preferred Hosts, who will provide a final response to the questionnaire and a full set of guarantees.
The host of the 2036 Olympic Games will be elected by IOC Members at the IOC Session in mid-2029.