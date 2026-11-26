MELBOURNE: Jannik Sinner won't compete in the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2027 while he recovers from recent right knee surgery, Australian Open officials said on Thursday (November 26, 2026).

“We've been in regular touch with Jannik's team and they've confirmed he won't be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery,” Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028. We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon.”

On Tuesday (November 24, 2026), Sinner said he had undergone a “minor” operation on his bothersome right knee because it hadn't responded well to other treatments. He didn't give a timeline for his return to the tour.

Sinner hasn't played since defending his Wimbledon title in July for his fifth Grand Slam singles trophy, and he recently lost the No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev.

“I have to respect the protocols at the moment because if we rush things we could have more serious problems,” Sinner said during a news conference in Milan earlier this month.