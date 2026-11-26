MANCHESTER: Mauricio Pochettino was denied his first win as Manchester United coach in calamitous circumstances after a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain was held to the same score line by Roma, ending the back-to-back defending champion's 100% winning record and leaving Real Madrid out in front at the top of the standings.

Bayern Munich felt the loss of the injured Harry Kane, falling to a surprise 2-1 defeat at Lille, which leaves the German champion in a battle to secure automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Barcelona beat Azerbaijani debutant Sabah 4-1 and Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win against Club Brugge.

Pochettino frustrated on a chaotic night

In his second game in charge, Pochettino was within minutes of his first win at United, leading 2-1 going into the final stages in Lisbon.

That was before goalkeeper Senne Lammens made a mess of trying to catch a high ball, letting it slip from his grasp and allowing Luis Suárez to volley in the equalizer.

It was a moment that typified an error-strewn game that included three penalties and a red card.

Suárez had already seen one penalty saved in the 30th minute when he was given a chance to make amends with another spot kick three minutes later. On this occasion he made no mistake.

But United was awarded a penalty of its own in the 48th, with former Sporting icon Bruno Fernandes converting.

Two minutes later Fernandes tried a speculative effort from outside the box that looked to be rolling harmlessly into the arms of Kaique Pereira. That was until it hit a divot the United captain had created earlier and the ball flew over the keeper’s head.

Even after Suárez’s equalizer in the 80th there was still time for more drama when Pereira appeared to punch the ball into his own net from a corner. United’s players ran away in celebration, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul on the keeper.

Then in added time United midfielder Youri Tielemans was sent off for a second yellow card offense.