Johal brings with him an experience from working with a few recognisable names in the game. Beginning as a player and coach with a non-league team in Leicester, Johal then worked as a youth coach for a decade with 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City. He has worked with the likes of Brendan Rodgers. He also worked with the youth team of Italian side Como, under former midfielder and current coach Cesc Fabregas. "I've been very fortunate to learn from and work with some of the best coaches that are in football right now," he said ahead of Saturday's match. He outlined his philosophy and how he wants his team to play. "For me, it's important that our team plays to the best of their capability. That's important. I have got clear principles. We're not going to see that straight away. We're in a busy block of fixtures, so the most important thing always is that players are prepared for the games, training sessions run well, they have the information they need for the game plans, and everything is kept simple. As time progresses, we can start to be more specific in certain things," he went on to explain.

For Johal, the objective from the top brass is clear: take it game by game and keep the players' morale high. "There's still a long way to play this season. There's still many, many games. For us it's to take it game by game, make sure the training level is high, make sure the players are hungry, they work hard, and slowly, we'll see that translating into performances," he said.