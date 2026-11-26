AROUND the time Javokhir Sindarov had his head hovering over the board to finalise his 12th move, there was some movement inside the playing hall. The chief arbiter got up to help a wheelchair-bound spectator who had bought tickets for the second game of the World Championship. Next to the fan who had just entered the room to watch a portion of the game, Gukesh saw what was unfolding. All this time, Sindarov was in deep thought before playing 12. Rc8.

It was just another instance in a long line of peculiarities that's already happened at the playing hall. On another occasion, one of the fans who had purchased VIP tickets — access to the playing hall from the balcony — was reading a book while the match was on. Multiple times in the first game, members of the paying public were using devices to take photographs of both players. With devices banned, the online community were wondering if FIDE, the world governing body, had relaxed the rules. So, FIDE had to clarify that they were devices without any SIM cards and they were for the express purpose of taking photos and photos alone.

In some of the recent World Championships, because matches were being held inside covered enclosures, fans were only able to see the action from the outside. Because of the venue in Geneva — the Foundation Martin Bodmer is a part-library, part-museum — the world body deviated from erecting a glass cage. However, that has resulted in bizarre scenes like the wheelchair bound spectator. Hikaru Nakamura, commentating on the game on his own stream, couldn't help but laugh.

"Make no mistake," he said. "There's a good chance one day I'm going to be sitting in a wheelchair, too. We all get old, but I'm a little confused by this." Other prominent Grandmasters as well as fans watching it wondered if it wasn't too disturbing for the players. Because the size of the playing hall isn't all that big, the wheelchair-bound fan was seated a bit too close to the action. Levy Rozman — @GothamChess — wondered whether the space on the balcony wasn't more inclusive.

Considering chess players can be particular about movement within their line of sight — it's why ushers and volunteers are very strict inside the hall — the first two games have evoked a lot of commentary. For the time being, though, the players have noticed things but nothing that has been too 'distracting'. “In the glass box, I'm used to seeing even fewer people in the room, so maybe this is a more welcome change,” Gukesh said after one of the games. “In between, when the slots are changing, some people go out, some come in; sometimes there are some creaks on the floor, but nothing too distracting. I think it's quite nice that spectators get to experience the Championship by actually seeing the players up close. I'm completely fine with that.”

When Sindarov was asked the same question, he said: “As a professional, first of all, we need to be ready to play in any conditions. But in general, I'm happy that all the chess fans get the chance to watch the match closely. It's nice to have more people in the playing hall; otherwise, it would be too boring.”

There were fans who were using devices provided by FIDE even in the third game as well but as clarified by FIDE, they come without any SIMs. "I would like to clarify that this arrangement was discussed, approved and agreed by all relevant parties, including the players, well in advance of the start of the match," Andy Howie, chairman of the body's fair play commission, said after the second game. "The phones being used are provided by FIDE specifically for this purpose. They are all purchased and owned by FIDE, have no SIM cards, no wireless network connectivity and no facility to install applications. Each device is issued to a spectator for the duration of their allocated slot and is returned to FIDE at the end of that period."