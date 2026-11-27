Anita DeFrantz, the bronze-medal rower who became best known for breaking barriers to give women a long-lasting voice at the highest reaches of male-dominated Olympic policymaking, has died. She was 74.

No cause of death was given in the announcements of DeFrantz's death Thursday from the international and U.S. Olympic committees. She had been in declining health over the past few years.

DeFrantz, who in 1986 became the first American woman and first Black American named to the International Olympic Committee, also became the first woman to serve as an IOC vice president, in 1997. She also was vice president of the organizing committee for the LA Olympics in 1984 and served as chair of the IOC’s Women in Sport Commission for 20 years.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, an Olympic swimmer who has credited DeFrantz for helping her ascend to the most powerful spot in the Olympic hierarchy, called DeFrantz “a mentor, a friend and a true inspiration to me, and to so many others around the world.

“From my earliest days in the Olympic Movement, she showed me what courageous leadership looked like, and what was possible for women in sport,” Coventry said.

Edwin Moses, the record-setting hurdler who was a contemporary of DeFrantz's, said “every woman who has a high-level position in sports today, they can thank Anita DeFrantz.”