TURIN: From the white headband that he wears on the tennis court to his post-match "too strong" celebrations, Frances Tiafoe has been channeling his inner LeBron James for years.

So when Tiafoe got a small taste of what an NBA dressing room celebration is like when his support team dumped bottles of water over his head after his first career win at the ATP Finals, it seemed like the perfect way to coronate his breakthrough season.

A season that had its roots in 2025 when Tiafoe decided to overhaul his coaching team, radically alter his training regimen and diet and make a concerted effort to see how much he can really achieve.

The end result: At age 28, he became the oldest player in nearly a decade to make his debut at the year-ending finals, the elite tournament for the season's top-eight players.

Tiafoe's year reached a crescendo on U.S. hard courts when he reached a final of a Masters 1000 event at the Cincinnati Open, two weeks after surgery to remove a cyst on his right (playing) hand, and then made a run to the U.S. Open semifinals for the third time — which included a heartwarming gesture and a shoulder to cry on for fellow American Alex Michelsen.