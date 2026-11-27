GENEVA: Challenger Javokhir Sindarov admitted he was out-prepared by defending champion D Gukesh in the third game of the World Chess Championship here, as the Indian's opening preparation put the Uzbek under pressure.

With the scores tied at 1.5-1.5 after three consecutive draws, Sindarov acknowledged that Gukesh, who was playing with Black pieces in Game 3, had caught him off guard with his preparation in the opening.

"Today my opponent was really well prepared. We checked this move 5.Be7, but not that deep. I was surprised. I thought I got a very good position, but my opponent was really well prepared.

"I was just trying to find some chances because I was playing as White. In the endgame, I started to understand that the position was completely equal, and in the time trouble I was really very close to missing something.

But I'm happy that I defended very well", Sindarov said in the post game press conference.

For the first time in the match, Gukesh was seen blitzing out his opening moves while Sindarov, playing with White, remained glued to his chair, spending considerable time trying to navigate the position.

"I knew the position was already pretty much equal, but it's still a little bit of an ugly structure for Black. So I knew it would be a game, but I felt pretty comfortable in the sense that I had a lot more time, and I knew some of the plans in this structure," noted Gukesh.

The Indian said he was comfortable with the position but acknowledged that Sindarov's counterplay briefly threatened to make things uncomfortable.

"My bishop is kind of offside, and my rook is on a4, it's doing a good job, but if kingside action starts, my pieces are not perfectly placed for the action.