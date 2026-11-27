YOU know those super entertaining 0-0 draws in football? The games where the scoreboard doesn't do any kind of justice to the 90 minutes; the games where there's a lot of action between the two boxes but for whatever reason, a lack of clear-cut chances inside the box.

Game three of the World Championship between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov was a bit like that. There was a lot to take in — pawn sacrifices, surprises, a move played by Boris Spassky 40 years ago, a passed pawn apart from both players believing they had the chance to win — in what transpired over 270 minutes and change. However, from Gukesh's perspective, the biggest thing would have been his preparation and the small but not insignificant edge he may have gotten over Sindarov.

The pre-match predictions were favouring Sindarov but Gukesh's chess form suggests it will be a real dogfight to the finish. Throughout the Candidates, the Uzbek phenom's opening preparation completely derailed opponents. In a reversal, the Indian world champion did to his opponent what the latter had done in Cyprus in April. There may have been no knockout punch on the board on Thursday but there were enough Mexican standoffs on the board to worry the challenger.

All this counts for something. When Gukesh was asked about the surprise with 5. Be7, he said: "There are always things happening behind the scenes, some mind games and all that, in a World Championship match, because it's a long match against the same opponent. There's a lot of thinking, a lot of trying to outsmart the other. But as you said, winning the game is the most important, and these openings are just one part of the game." It immediately made the World No. 4 spend invaluable time in the opening as it clearly took him out of his comfort zone.

It was something he himself admitted in the post-game press conference. "... it was a little bit of a hard day for me. My opponent was really prepared very well, and I think until 15...Qc4, he knew everything. I spent a lot of time in the opening. Maybe I need to play some moves faster." When playing with black, it's normal for the player to take some time and be reactive in the opening exchanges. Yet, the Indian was the one setting the tempo and asking questions. Within this context, it was fascinating to hear Gukesh politely say that his opponent was the more stressed out one by the end of the game.

"After the opening, it felt like it was not going to be very interesting, but as usual with both of us, we always find some way to create chances," the 2710-rated player said. "It was pretty interesting. And I think it was most stressful for him, because I always had enough time on the clock, so it was not too stressful for me. But it was a little stressful when he had about 7 seconds for the last move. That was stressful. But other than that, it was all good."

After three games in, there is a gradual but unmistakable shift in momentum as the match heads into the second phase after the first rest day. With the Indian having white pieces twice in the next phase, don't be surprised if he's able to generate at least one chance to blow this match open.

Game 4 on Saturday

Gukesh will play with white

Match score 1.5-1,5

7.30 PM IST; broadcast will be available on official FIDE Youtube channel and other dedicated chess channels