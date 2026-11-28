NOTTINGHAM: Morgan Gibbs-White's second-half double helped Nottingham Forest top visiting Chelsea 3-2 in the Premier League by a more comfortable margin than the scoreline suggested on Friday.

The result was Chelsea's third league defeat in a row and lifted Forest, which started the match in 17th spot just above the relegation zone, into 14th place, equal with Coventry and a point behind Newcastle.

It was "the perfect night, Friday night at the City Ground under the lights," Forest star Gibbs-White said.

The England midfielder described the atmosphere as "booming" and backed Forest to push on from what was only its third win of an inconsistent season.

"We've got that hunger and desire within the dressing room, just got to show it consistently, not one week we do and then not," he said. "If we do that I don't see many teams stopping us."

Chelsea, meanwhile, struggled from the off.

Alonso started midfield dynamo Moises Caicedo as a center back but Chelsea was a goal down after just five minutes, Igor Jesus turning on the penalty spot to volley home a cross from the right.