MIAMI: Columbus Crew, with an injury-time goal from Santiago Rodriguez, beat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 1-0 to knock the defending champions out of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs on Friday.

Rodriguez's goal in the second minute of stoppage time gave Columbus a 2-0 triumph in the best-of-three first-round series, after their stunning 3-0 victory in game one in Florida.

Defending the MLS Cup was the last chance the ambitious franchise co-owned by David Beckham had to salvage its season after falling in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and in the group stage of the Leagues Cup.

The only trophy that made it into Miami's cabinet this year was the Campeones Cup, the annual matchup between the champions of MLS and the Mexican league.

For Argentine superstar Messi, MLS's top scorer in the regular season and the favorite to win an unprecedented third straight Most Valuable Player award, it was a second first-round exit in the three MLS Cup playoffs he has contested.

In 2024 Miami stumbled against Atlanta United before earning their first MLS Cup crown last year.

The star-studded side featuring Luis Suarez, Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul as well as Messi, had chances to score on a cold, rainy night in Ohio.

German Berterame had a golden opportunity six minutes from full time, but his header from point-blank range went over the crossbar.