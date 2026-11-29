DUESSELDORF: Agit Kabayel's first defense of his WBC heavyweight title was brief and bizarre when challenger Nelson Hysa's corner threw in the towel in the second round after their fighter indicated an injury and tried to carry on using one arm on Saturday.

Fighting at home in Germany in a packed soccer stadium, Kabayel improved his record to 28-0 after seeing off the previously undefeated 42-year-old Hysa (25-1), who made his pro debut only in 2022.

Now, Kabayel says he wants tougher opponents and ideally a unification fight.

"Why not? I say, I fight everyone. I'm ready for unification fights," he said. "Daniel (Dubois), (Filip) Hrgovic or the winner from Tyson (Fury) and Anthony Joshua," Kabayel said.

Hysa came out swinging in the first round, but soon resorted to lengthy clinches. He suddenly turned away in the second, gesturing to his corner to signal what seemed to be a hand or arm injury of some kind.

The Albanian challenger tried to carry on — boxing almost exclusively with his right arm — and even landed some uppercuts on Kabayel. Still, he seemed in pain and again gestured to the corner.

The towel flew in as Kabayel continued to throw punches, landing one particularly heavy shot to the head.

The referee stopped the fight and Hysa exchanged words with Kabayel before the two men embraced.