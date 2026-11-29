BERLIN: Union Berlin have sacked coach Mauro Lustrinelli, the Bundesliga strugglers announced in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement was made hours after Union's 2-1 defeat at Mainz left them sitting second-from-bottom and five points from safety after 11 games.

"After five months of working together, we have to acknowledge that the style of play and the results achieved by our men's professional team are jeopardising their survival in the Bundesliga," club president Dirk Zingler said in a statement.

The club also announced sporting director Horst Heldt would leave at season's end.

Lustrinelli took over in the summer from interim manager Marie-Louise Eta, who had become the first female head coach in Europe's top five leagues when she took over last season.

Lustrinelli was appointed after taking underdogs Thun to a surprise Swiss championship in 2025-26.

First promoted in 2019, Union finished fourth in the 2022-23 season and qualified for the Champions League.