PANAJI: AMEY Ranawade's 80th minute strike made the difference in Kerala Blasters FC's 3-2 win over FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League on Sunday. The win marks the Blasters' second ever victory on Goan soil and their first since October 2016. With this result, the Blasters move to eighth position. The visitors started on the front foot, showing attacking intent while limiting FC Goa's opportunities to build from the back.

The Blasters created the first clear cut chance of the game when Mohammed Sanan made a run down the left and delivered a cross into the box for MS Sreekuttan, who laid the ball off to Adrian Luna. However, Luna's effort went over the crossbar.

Sanan looked promising on the left wing, consistently making runs down the flank and delivering crosses into the 18 yard area, while James Bolton, Aiban and Fallou remained alert and defended resolutely. Sreekuttan and Luna maintained a high press, forcing multiple errors from the opposition's backline, particularly from Sandesh Jhingan.