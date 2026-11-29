KOLKATA: Red-hot Mohun Bagan Super Giant claimed the bragging rights in the Kolkata Derby yet again as they beat arch-rivals East Bengal FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. Jamie Maclaren (67’) scored the game’s only goal as the Mariners made it six wins in a row, while the defeat meant that East Bengal's agonising wait for their first MG ISL win against the Mariners continued.

With the game locked at 0-0 around the hour mark, Panagiotis Dilmperis’ substitutions made an impact. Mehtab Singh's cross from the right flank reached Liston Colaco on the bounce, and the winger, who had come on less than 10 minutes earlier, redirected the ball with a cushioned header that put Maclaren through on goal. While East Bengal hoped for offside, the 33–year-old Australian kept his composure to poke the ball past Phurba Lachenpa.