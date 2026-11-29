BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to the Indian women's hockey team after India beat China 3-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy final held here.

Yadav presented the trophy to the Indian team at Nathu Barkheda Stadium in Bhopal on Saturday night and congratulated the players on their victory.

The chief minister lauded the players for their remarkable performance that brought back memories of Indian hockey's glorious past.

Apart from Rs 1 crore for the team, he announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for players and Rs 2.5 lakh for support staff, and said the financial incentives were intended to encourage the players to continue performing well, bring laurels to the country and achieve greater heights.

Yadav urged International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram to give Madhya Pradesh an opportunity to host the World Cup scheduled for January-February.

He said Madhya Pradesh was ready to host the tournament and would strive to stage global events using its available resources and facilities.