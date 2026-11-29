PARIS: Ousmane Dembélé was on target as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient 2-0 on Saturday to make it nine straight Ligue 1 wins and extend their lead at the top of the table, while Senegal striker Abdallah Sima scored all five goals for Lens in their 5-2 victory at Angers.

PSG's quest to win a third straight Champions League title has been hit by serious injuries to star attacking duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, but it appears that they still have more than enough to see off their rivals in France.

Senny Mayulu, who recently won his first cap for France, opened the scoring against Lorient with an expert finish just after the half-hour mark at the Parc des Princes.

That was his fourth goal in the last five Ligue 1 outings, and PSG scored again midway through the second half as Mika Godts did the spadework before setting up Dembélé to curl in from the edge of the area.

That was Dembélé's sixth of the season in all competitions. Lorient then hit the woodwork twice but PSG saw out the victory and have now won nine in a row in Ligue 1 after failing to win any of their opening three outings this season.

As a result, they are six points clear at the top of the table from local rivals Paris FC, who lost 1-0 away at Brest on Friday.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said his side deserved their victory but added that he was "very angry" with the way they ended the game.