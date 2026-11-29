BARCELONA: Real Madrid fell to a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Alaves in La Liga on Saturday with midfielder Jude Bellingham dismissed in the final stages after diving to win a penalty, while their city rivals Atletico Madrid won to move second.

Jose Mourinho's side had won their last 10 matches across all competitions but fell two goals behind at home against Quique Sanchez Flores's visitors.

Kylian Mbappé pulled one back for Madrid but they could not claw their way level and Bellingham was shown a second yellow card late on after tumbling in the area.

A penalty was initially awarded to Madrid but a VAR review showed Bellingham had not been fouled and the referee revoked the spot-kick and sent off the England international.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid third, a point behind Atletico after they beat Elche 3-2 earlier on. Leaders Barcelona, three points ahead of Real Madrid, visit Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

"The responsibility is mine, the decisions are mine," said Mourinho, admitting culpability for the defeat.

"We lost points we couldn't lose, but life continues and we go back to work tomorrow."

Mourinho started with Vinicius Junior on the left wing and rested record signing Yan Diomandé at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid started well but fell behind to Toni Martinez's opener after 22 minutes.

The Alaves striker capitalised on a slip-up by Dean Huijsen which exposed Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Martinez squeezed a shot past the Belgian and Ibrahima Konaté, who tried to stop it, but the ball crossed the line before he could hack it clear.

Bellingham, who has been in sparkling form for Los Blancos in recent weeks, might have levelled but his effort at full stretch from Arda Guler's cross bounced narrowly over the crossbar.

On the hour mark Alaves doubled their lead with Angel Perez reaching Diaz's dinked pass, rounding Courtois and finding the net.

Madrid's top goalscorer Mbappé cut his way past one defender before finishing with the aid of a deflection to drag his team back into the game.

Striker Carlos Espi, who has saved Madrid with late goals on multiple occasions this season, nodded against the post as the clock ticked down.

Madrid thought they had won a penalty when Bellingham flung himself to the floor in the area but after a VAR review the referee changed his mind and showed the midfielder a second yellow card.

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat since September 20, when they lost a derby clash against rivals Atletico.

"I thought it was doubtful, but then Jude said it was a penalty, and when a player says that I have to believe them," said Mourinho.

The veteran coach criticised referee Cesar Soto Grado but did reiterate that it was not the official's fault his team lost.

"This referee... we'll see who he sends off next season, because two seasons ago it was Mbappé, last season I think it was Vinicius, this season Jude Bellingham... let's see if next season it's Courtois's turn," said Mourinho.

"I think this referee likes to show his power. He likes to show that he's a phenomenon. But I don't want to say we lost because of the referee -- unless the penalty is actually a penalty, as Jude says."