AFTER almost a week of accurate chess and engine-approved lines, one of D Gukesh's first mistakes at the World Championship was punished as Javokhir Sindarov picked up the first decisive result of the match. The Indian, facing the pressure of the clock, wanted to simplify the position in the endgame.

So, he initiated a trade of queens — 31. Qd2 — but the Uzbek phenom correctly calculated that he was going to pick up the win at the end of that line as he was going to queen the H pawn after an infiltration via the rook.

Sindarov, playing with the white pieces in game five, had come with the Reti opening (Nf3 followed by g3). This had sent the Indian into the tank earlier than he would have liked. In fact, the 20-year-old, rated 2710 coming into the game, had played a couple of sub-optimal moves and was reduced to playing for survival from very early in the game. At one point in the game, the eval bar had jumped up to 0.6 — a small but significant advantage for the Uzbek World Cup winner — but he failed to take advantage in the position as both players felt the tension of the position.

But as soon Sindarov opted something completely different — 15. Rfd1 rather than h4 — there was a clear change in momentum. Post that move, the eval bar hardly moved as both players sensed that the danger had disappeared for the time being. But the Indian, who now trails 2-3 after the first five games, was under severe time pressure. For example, when Gukesh had 15 more moves to make, he had already bled over 105 of the 120 minutes before the first time control of 120 (in comparison, Sindarov had over 30 minutes to make the same number of moves).

When it seemed like a completely drawn endgame was upon the challenger and the champion in a queen-rook endgame, there may well have been an expectation of liquidation of the pieces to simplify the position. But the Uzbek opted to keep the tension for a few more moves as he strengthened his king by moving it to a more active square. Around the same time, Gukesh made the fatal Qd2 move.

As soon as that move was on the board, Sindarov's body language markedly improved as he began around to pace around the playing hall with renewed vigour. In sharp contrast, the Indian, who of course trailed in the beginning of the last Championship match before staging a comeback, sought the refuge of his lounge to ponder the big misstep.

Even if all the pieces were equal (a rook and four pawns) after the 40th move, Sindarov's h pawn was two steps away from queening. And with the king joining the cavalry to add to an already fortified g file — the all powerful rook was occupying the g6 square — a dejected Gukesh knew that his game was over. He did try and place a few grenades along the way but Sindarov side-stepped all of those to pick up the first win of the match.

"The mistake Gukesh did was unnecessary," Judit Polgar said on commentary for chesscom. "But these mistakes happen. Very small details but Gukesh cracked because of the time pressure."

The 20-year-old, though, will have the chance to fightback as he has the white piece in Monday's game six.

Game 5

White: Javokhir Sindarov

Black: D Gukesh

Moves: 47

Game score: 1-0

Match score: 3-2

Gukesh will play with the white pieces in the sixth game on Monday