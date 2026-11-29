CHENNAI: Powered by the brilliance of Aditya Mehta and multiple world champion Pankaj Advani, India ‘A’ edged out Pakistan ‘B’ 3-2 to claim the World Cup of Snooker title in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday.

The Indians, who avenged last year’s loss by beating Pakistan ‘A’ in the semis, got off to a runaway start, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-frame title clash. After Advani took the opener against Mubashir Raza, aided by a fine run of 71, Mehta came up with a gritty break of 104 against Rana Irfan, the individual champion.

At that stage, a rout looked imminent, but the hitherto dominant Indians let slip their advantage with a few errors to let Pakistan back into the match. First, it was Mehta, who had won all his matches in the knockout stage, who missed a good chance to wrap up the doubles. With the reds scattered, the tall cueist missed a sitter of a blue into the centre pocket.