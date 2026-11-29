CHENNAI: Powered by the brilliance of Aditya Mehta and multiple world champion Pankaj Advani, India ‘A’ edged out Pakistan ‘B’ 3-2 to claim the World Cup of Snooker title in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday.
The Indians, who avenged last year’s loss by beating Pakistan ‘A’ in the semis, got off to a runaway start, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-frame title clash. After Advani took the opener against Mubashir Raza, aided by a fine run of 71, Mehta came up with a gritty break of 104 against Rana Irfan, the individual champion.
At that stage, a rout looked imminent, but the hitherto dominant Indians let slip their advantage with a few errors to let Pakistan back into the match. First, it was Mehta, who had won all his matches in the knockout stage, who missed a good chance to wrap up the doubles. With the reds scattered, the tall cueist missed a sitter of a blue into the centre pocket.
Raza punished that error with a silken-smooth 99 to pull one back. Next, Advani missed a tough black to the top-left pocket; he got a thin cannon on the red and allowed Irfan to compile a 64 under pressure to restore parity.
In the nervy decider, Mehta — a former World Games gold medallist and a professional for over eight years — came good when it mattered. He made a 46 break before losing position on the black to take a 57-1 lead, keeping Raza on a tight leash before stretching it to 66-1 off his rival’s poor safety.
Needing four snookers to stay alive in the match, Raza threw in the towel when he missed a black to the top-left pocket and walked across to congratulate Mehta. Late on Saturday evening, India ‘B’ went down 0-3 to Pakistan ‘B’ in the quarterfinals.
Results: Final: India ‘A’ bt Pakistan ‘B’ 3-2 (Pankaj Advani bt Mubashir Raza 76 (71) -5, Aditya Mehta bt Rana Irfan 104 (104) -13, Advani/ Mehta lost to Raza/ Irfan 1-99 (99), Advani lost to Irfan 13-86 (64), Mehta bt Raza 68 (46) -10).
Semifinals: India ‘A’ bt Pakistan ‘A’ 3-1 (Mehta bt Asjad Iqbal 72-38, Advani lost to Muhammad Asif 46-61, Mehta/Advani bt Iqbal/ Asif 63-56 (56), Mehta bt Asif 72 (63) -7); Pakistan ‘B’ bt Iran ‘A’ 3-0.
Quarters: India ‘A’ bt Iran ‘B’ 3-1 (Advani lost to Siyavosh Mozayani 20-70 (68), Mehta bt Arman Dinarvand 98-0, Advani/ Brijesh Damani bt Mozayani/ Dinarvand 84 (55) -40, Advani bt Dinarvand 98 (98) -4); Pakistan ‘B’ bt India ‘B’ 3-0 (Rana Irfan bt Sourav Kothari 59-25, Mubashir Raza bt Malkeet Singh 88-25, Irfan/ Raza bt Kothari/ Ketan Chawla 70-35).