Asian Games 2026: Silver lining for Greco-Roman wrestling

NAGOYA: Fujimae-higata is a tidal flat that has survived a few scares — from industrial expansion to a proposal to convert it into a garbage disposal site. However, the conservationists and people of Nagoya led a campaign to conserve the site. The ecologically sensitive wetland was converted into a Ramsar site that harbours a variety of water birds.

Next to the site is the stunningly beautiful Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre where the wrestling competitions are held. On the mat, one Indian wrestler was trying to change the fortunes of Greco-Roman wrestling in India. India is not known to be the best exponents of this difficult form of sport. It is not part of traditional dangals. It lacks popularity; players too are sparse and so are the coaches. Besides, the style is also not part of Pro Wrestling League, a franchise-based wrestling tournament held in India.

Nitesh Siwach wants to change that perception with his silver-winning performance on Thursday. With this show, Nitesh became the first Greco-Roman wrestler from the country since 1962 to play a final in this style of wrestling at the Asian Games since 1962 when Ganpat Andalkar had finished on the top of the podium in the +97kg weight category.

On the mat, Nitesh’s match seemed a bit sedate. He tried but could not overpower his Japan opponent Nakazato Yuri, who eventually won 4-0. Yuri used his strong upper body to thwart Nitesh’s attempts to secure points. Nitesh knew as much and confessed after the match that he missed out something during the match. “I didn't fully understand it,” he said. “But I know for sure that I could have done much better and won the gold medal. There were a few shortcomings on my end, and I will work on improving them.”

Coach Hargobind Singh also talked about his ward's show and opined Nitesh conceded points by being too aggressive. "The strategy was simple - earn passivity penalty in the form of par terre (ground wrestling position). He was about to get it but he kept pushing the Japanese. Then he gave away point instead of earning it while pushing his opponent out. This all cost him the match," the coach said.

Meanwhile, the build-up to the match was more exciting than the bout itself. Towards the end Yuri hurt his knee. Matches can be unpredictable, too. A few months ago, at the 2026 Asian Championships, Yuri had lost in 40 seconds to Islam Yevloyev of Kazakhstan. The Japanese avenged the loss when he defeated the Kazakh wrestler 10-0 in his first bout on Thursday. The field in Asia is gold level. “Looking at the bracket, there were top-tier athletes from Kazakhstan and Iran, and I’ve been beaten in about 40 seconds at this year’s Asian championships,” he said in the mixed zone.

After a Wednesday high, this is the best medal for India when most sports including shooting drew a blank. Even archery disappointed with just one bronze in compound — a discipline that gave India five gold last edition, symbolic of India’s campaign here.