Chennai para-swimmer Ishaan completes two-way Palk Strait swim

CHENNAI: Ishaan S of Chennai became the first and youngest (13) S14 paraswimmer who successfully completed a 64–kilometre two-way Palk Strait swim which concluded at 11.50 am on Wednesday.
He began his swim at 5pm on Tuesday. Therefore, his timing is clocked at a World Record time of 18 hours and 50 minutes.
The record attempt was officially recognised by Ankita Shah, Chartered Officer, World Book of Records from London.
Sharmila, Ishaan’s mother, said that they are in process of applying for the Guinness Book of World Record as well.
Ishaan is diagnosed with intellectual disability, autism and adhd by birth. After multiple attempts at other sports, he found his home in swimming. His determination and commitment has helped him become a better long-distance swimmer.
He previously completed a 10-km sea swim in Kochi and 5km sea swim in Goa
Alongside his open-water achievements, Ishaan has established a strong competitive record in the S14 category both at National level and Tamil Nadu state level.
Over the past two years, he has won eight gold and two ilver medals at national-level, state-level para swimming competitions.