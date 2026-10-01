Chennai para-swimmer Ishaan completes two-way Palk Strait swim

CHENNAI: Ishaan S of Chennai became the first and youngest (13) S14 paraswimmer who successfully completed a 64–kilometre two-way Palk Strait swim which concluded at 11.50 am on Wednesday.

He began his swim at 5pm on Tuesday. Therefore, his timing is clocked at a World Record time of 18 hours and 50 minutes.

The record attempt was officially recognised by Ankita Shah, Chartered Officer, World Book of Records from London.

Sharmila, Ishaan’s mother, said that they are in process of applying for the Guinness Book of World Record as well.