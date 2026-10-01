India prevail over Pakistan in seven-goal thriller

BENGALURU: Both Indian hockey teams will be in the final of the Asian Games for the first time this century (1998 Bangkok Asiad to be precise). But while the women's team enjoyed serene progress to the final on Wednesday, the men made heavy weather before almost blowing it against Pakistan in a barn-burner of a contest a day later.

An India vs Pakistan match in hockey doesn't necessarily bring out elements of nationalism. It's not like cricket in that regard, even if the rivalry between both sports has been rather one-sided for the time being. In hockey, for example, the Indian side has enjoyed a decade of domination across the continental, Commonwealth and global level.

The games themselves have tended to follow a similar pattern: early goal, set-piece chances, mistakes from Pakistan, more goals and a tennis scoreline.

The last few times, though, have seen a slight change in this particular trend. At the recently held hockey World Cup, for instance, India scored early, built a lead, before losing their way. They eventually won 5-3 but the sloppiness in their general play, especially at the back, was evident.

That sloppiness was front and centre at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Thursday evening. India were leading 3-0 before Pakistan rallied in sensational fashion to make it 3-3 in the fourth quarter. When a shoot-out was looming, Abhishek struck the winner in the final minute but the win only further exposed the need for some hard questions; those questions will likely have to be answered in the next 18 months if India are to at least retain the bronze they won in Tokyo and defended in Paris.

It's why the gold medal match against Malaysia on Saturday is of added importance. If Craig Fulton & Co win that, they can have a single-minded focus towards transition and setting up a team capable of competing in Los Angeles. Lose — they are the best team by a mile in Asia but never say never when the stakes are dialled to 11 — and the nervous wait will begin.

When the match began on a sun-kissed blue turf at the Green Stadium, there were no signs of nervousness whatsoever. India, via skipper Harmanpreet Singh, scored twice in the opening quarter before extending the lead eight minutes into the second quarter. However, this Indian team has a few holes in the defence and it came to pass as Pakistan scored three without reply in 19 minutes sandwiched between half-time and the break before the fourth quarter.

Their backline parted like the Red Sea, defenders made errors in their own 23, and they just couldn't arrest the slide, all issues they had faced at the World Cup. Whatever happens against Malaysia, a reset has to come if they are to reclaim their modern identity