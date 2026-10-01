Sony Sports to broadcast matches of new ISL season

CHENNAI: Sony Sports Network, which is under Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) is all set to be the broadcaster of the upcoming Indian Super League, sources privy to the development told The New Indian Express on Thursday. Sony, it is learnt have bagged both the linear broadcasting and Over-the-Top (OTT) deal.
The new ISL, based on a club-run model, will begin on October 10, with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In the days leading up to the opening match, there were questions over who the broadcaster would be. FanCode and Zee Entertainment’s Unite8 Sports were frontrunners, but Sony Sports Network had finally come through.
“The deal has been agreed and it is subject to formalities and paperwork,” the source added. An official announcement is expected early next week. “All the matches will be streamed on Sony's OTT platform (SonyLIV). Most of the matches will be broadcasted on their channels (Sony Sports Network),” the source added.
It is also understood that YouTube will also be streaming matches, but unlikely on a live-basis. “They may have it on a deferred basis,” the source added. Dream Sport’s digital platform FanCode had streamed matches of truncated 2025-26 ISL season, with Sony Sports later broadcasting the matches on their linear channels.
MG new title sponsor
After a three-year gap, the ISL is set to have a title sponsor, with Morris Garages (MG) announced as the new title sponsor on Thursday. Going forward, the league will be termed as the MG Indian Super League. “The return of a title sponsor after three seasons is a significant milestone and a strong reflection of the belief and opportunity around Indian football. As a club-led league, we are entering a new chapter with a clear ambition to build a stronger, more commercially sustainable and fan-focused ISL,” Karan Yadav, CEO of ISL said in a statement.
This gives a big boost to clubs, with sponsors coming through. MG's India operations and manufacturing is handled by a joint venture between JSW group and SAIC Motor, based in China. MG is also associated with English giants Liverpool FC, as its official global car partner. They also have a multi-year partnership deal with Arsenal to create fan experiences.
More to follow...