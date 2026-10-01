Sony Sports to broadcast matches of new ISL season

CHENNAI: Sony Sports Network, which is under Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) is all set to be the broadcaster of the upcoming Indian Super League, sources privy to the development told The New Indian Express on Thursday. Sony, it is learnt have bagged both the linear broadcasting and Over-the-Top (OTT) deal.

The new ISL, based on a club-run model, will begin on October 10, with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In the days leading up to the opening match, there were questions over who the broadcaster would be. FanCode and Zee Entertainment’s Unite8 Sports were frontrunners, but Sony Sports Network had finally come through.