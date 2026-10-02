Ancelotti's Selecao hope to put on show against India in Kolkata

CHENNAI: It all feels like a fever dream. Carlo Ancelotti – winner of seven UEFA Champions League titles and league champion across top European countries – gracing the press conference room at a hotel in Kolkata on a hazy Friday morning. After a candid ‘Namaste’ and a question later, he raised his trademark left eyebrow. Fittingly, it happened when questioned how he remains calm in a high-pressure situation. “I don't know, but it's part of my character. I am usually really calm and patient, and so to be patient in football as a manager is an important quality," he responded.

But on Saturday, Ancelotti’s Selecao (ranked 6th) will take on an India side ranked 132 places lower than them. While both Ancelotti and centre-back Marquinhos acknowledged Kolkata’s love for the five-time champions, they believed it is all about getting things right. “Every match is an opportunity to display Brazil’s skill, the legacy this jersey carries, the confidence, the charisma. After a draw and a win in Australia, the last leg of this tour is a chance to restore confidence, rebuild with a mix of new and old players,” he said.

Ancelotti, 66, now sees his objectives changed from short-term success to a long-one. After getting knocked out in the round of 16 in this year’s FIFA World Cup to Erling Haaland’s Norway, the Italian hopes to build a core of both senior and junior players for the future. “The last period of the national team was not so good. We were not able to compete enough in the World Cup 2026. All these defeats, this difficult period is for us a motivation to build a new generation of players that will be able to compete at the best in the next few years,” he said. Someone who has transformed clubs from challengers to champions, Ancelotti believed that transition periods for national teams is not easy. “For the national team, it is important to choose the right players because you do not have time. But unlike at clubs, you get more time to think,” he said.

Keep it simple: Jamil

The Blue Tigers wouldn’t have wanted a better time than this to play Brazil. Coming on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw vs World No 44 Panama in Bengaluru on September 25, the team would hope to maintain the intensity level. Head coach Khalid Jamil wants his team to keep it simple. "Pressure is there. I am not lying. Pressure is there. But we must take pressure," he said. "According to me, you must do simple things. Not to do extra," he said. "We already told the players, we are playing with a good team. Any mistake will cost us very badly. So, we have to give our best and be cautious," he added.

But for the storied arena, it will be another landmark event. From gracing Brazilian great Pele in 1977 to Lionel Messi bringing the city to a standstill in 2011, Saturday could well turn out to be another red-letter day for football enthusiasts in the city.