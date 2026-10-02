Asian Games 2026: India boxers make history, capture three gold medals

NISHIO (NAGOYA): Indian boxers stole the show with three big victories on Friday.

Lovlina Borgohain opened the country's gold account in the ongoing Asian Games with a masterclass display. It was a hard act to follow but Parveen Hooda and fast-rising Ankush Panghal also emulated the feat to make it a memorable day for India.

This is the first instance the Indian contingent has returned with a tally of three gold medals in the history of Asian Games. In the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, India had won two gold, three silver and four bronze.

It was senior pro Lovlina who set the tone by pulling off a clinical show against reigning Asian champion Bao Ziyi of China in the women's 75kg final. Bao tried to make the bout messy and employed clinches on several occasions but Lovlina calmly outwitted her opponent, getting the votes from all the five judges.

Parveen, meanwhile, made a fast start and had her opponent, Nien-chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, on the backfoot in the early stages of her women's 65kg final. Chen, however, fought back to make it an even contest. Faced with a do-or-die scenario in the third round, the India pugilist showed her toughness to navigate the fury of punches thrown at her. In the end, the Indian had done just about enough to claim the top prize.

It was redemption for Parveen. She had won a bronze in the 57kg category in the previous edition before it was taken away from her due to whereabouts failure. She had also missed the Paris Games in the process and her future was in tatters. But gradually, she has made a comeback and this victory is sort of a statement show.

Ankush made it a perfect day for India by beating Kim Minseong of Korea in the final. Ankush is the newest face out of the three and he has made giant strides in no time. Having won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the first time of asking, he can now himself a Asian Games gold medallist as well.