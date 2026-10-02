Asian Games 2026: Indian men's recurve team clinch silver after losing final to Korea

The Indian men's recurve archery team finished with a silver medal after losing 1-5 to defending champions South Korea in a closely fought summit clash at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The troika of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan started strongly after an early fumble by Korea but could not hold onto the advantage as they went down 56-56 50-57 54-56.

The first set, in which the Indians had the edge after Korea started with an 8, was tied.

The Korean team of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin then took the second set after striking 10s with their first three arrows. The Indians sprayed their shots all over the target board, failing to fetch a single 10 in the second set.

The last set slipped out of India's grasp decisively after Neeraj's 7 from the fourth arrow.

The Indians had made the final after beating Iran 6-0 in the last-four-stage here on Friday.

Earlier this morning, the Indian women's recurve team produced a sensational performance to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea for its maiden Asian Games gold.

Later, the mixed team claimed a silver as archers continued a strong showing in the Games.

(With inputs from PTI)