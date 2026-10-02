From fears for Man City's existence to unwavering support, fans are conflicted by ruling

MANCHESTER: Manchester City fans are still processing Tuesday's landmark ruling that the most dominant Premier League team in recent times had, in fact, been found guilty of systematic financial breaches for nearly a decade to help boost its unprecedented era of success.

Kevin Parker, a fan for more than 50 years, has faith the club's Emirati ownership, which has turned City into a soccer powerhouse, will successfully clear its name.

"Everything that this ownership has said that they're going to deliver, they delivered for me," Parker told The Associated Press. "It would be the wrong time for me to suddenly lose faith."

David Mooney, another longtime City fan, who runs popular podcasts about the club, describes himself as angry and conflicted. He is worried about what happens should the findings be upheld on appeal.

"This is probably setting the bar really low now, but whatever the outcome is, I just want City to still exist," he said.

City was a storied club even before it was bought out by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates' ruling family in 2008. It was one of the best supported teams in England, but had gone decades without winning a major trophy and lived in the shadow of its cross-city rival Manchester United.

The takeover transformed the landscape of the world's most popular league with City going on to win eight titles, the Champions League and a slew of other trophies.

The possible sanctions for what amounts to the biggest scandal in Premier League history are wide ranging, up to and including expulsion from England's top flight.