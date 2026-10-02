Indian hockey umpire sent back from Asian Games after sexual harassment complaint

NEW DELHI: In a major embarrassment for India, hockey umpire and technical official Gurinder Singh Sangha, has been sent back from the Asian Games in Japan owing to multiple complaints of alleged sexual misconduct by him during the mega-event.

A well-placed Hockey India source told PTI that Sangha allegedly misbehaved with a female hockey official from Malaysia and a hotel staffer during his stay in Nagoya.

"Yes, Sangha has been sent back home after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him by a female official from Malaysia that is what we know. He has gone back two days ago," the HI official told PTI from Nagoya.

Asked whether HI would initiate any action against Sangha after the Games, the official said they will do whatever is needed after getting a detailed report from the Asian Hockey Federation.

"Definitely, we will take strict action against him if the AHF gives an adverse report.There is no question about it. He will not be spared if he is guilty," the official said.

The umpires and technical officials for hockey events at the Asian Games are appointed by the AHF.

It is not the first time that such a complaint has been filed against Sangha.