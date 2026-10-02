Tale of perseverance & grit: Lovlina regains spark with golden punch in Asian Games

NISHIO/CHENNAI: A gold medal at the Asian Games. Birthdays can't get any better than this.

Lovlina Borgohain, who turned 29 on Friday, did what she does best to produce one of her best performances in recent memory at the Nishio Gymnasium.

It was a boxing clinic. She had a steep test in the final — as is expected at the elite level — but she made it look easy to walk away as Asian Games gold medallist, becoming the second woman -- Parveen Hooda later followed suit to become No 3 -- from the country to achieve the feat in the process. "It's very special. I think it’s the first time that I got a present for myself," Lovlina said after the bout.

It was a statement performance since this victory had taken its time to marinate and cook.

Being one of the high-profile boxers in the country, there's always close scrutiny on her. While young boxers started producing headline-grabbing results, she had taken the back seat. To understand her recent challenges, one has to look back at the 2024 Paris Games. Eyeing her second medal in the mother of all events, she had narrowly missed out on her objective to return empty-handed.

Following that low, she had an extended period of inactivity, and when she eventually made a comeback, she had found the going tough inside the ring. The drive and hunger was there but the body, due to lack of fitness, was not quite ready. A nine-minute show -- she lost her first fight -- at the Liverpool World Championships in 2025 was the nadir.

And yet, the boxer, who was born in Baramukhia village in Golaghat district of Assam, never felt hopeless. Though things were not going her way, she knew things would eventually fall in place. Given her wealth of experience, the Assam boxer knew what she was required of her then.

"I have to work on my strength. When we take a break, we tend to lose muscles and the strength tends to go down in the process. So I need to dedicate some time to regaining my muscles. It generally takes time to build muscles. Otherwise, I have the experience and have learnt to handle many other aspects of the sport," she had told The New Indian Express in December.

The turn of the new year was more promising. A bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, followed by a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year. It was good but far from spectacular. Deep down, she knew she had more in the tank.

Over the last few days though, Lovlina was operating with a different energy. More zip in her movement and more venom in her punches. Having reached the final, she clearly wanted nothing less than gold. Bao Ziyi, the reigning Asian champ, threw the kitchen sink at her but the Indian didn't flinch. The Chinese boxer had a reach disadvantage and was forced to play ugly by cinching on several occasions, a common tactic employed by almost every boxer to disrupt their opponent's flow and avoid damage. But Lovlina was unperturbed and calmly cut her opponent apart with some strong combination blows and counter punches. In the end, there was only one winner — Lovlina was adjudged victor by unanimous verdict.

Delighted to have changed the colour of the medal -- she had won silver in the last edition, she later said that she had plenty of belief in herself this time around. "This is my second Asiad and I had silver at the last edition (Hangzhou 2022). So I was fully confident that I could get the gold medal. I gave my 100 per cent," the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist said.