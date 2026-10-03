Asian Games 2026: Pranavi scripts history, becomes first Indian woman golfer to strike gold

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold, holding on to a slender one-stroke lead in the final round to script history and help India secure the team silver medal on Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Mysore sent in three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead.

With a final round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 for four days, a stroke ahead of the pack.

Her performance also became a crucial factor in giving India the team silver alongside Aditi Ashok (67 in final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in final round).

The two best scores are taken into account for deciding the team medals and India ended 14-under 546, well behind gold-winners China (22-under 538).

Pranavi's medal was India's first gold since the 2002 men's individual top honours bagged by Shiv Kapur.

(With inputs from PTI)