In Salt Lake, Kolkata come out to watch Brazil

KOLKATA: The day finally came. Two months after the announcement, the Brazilians touched down in this part of the world for 90 minutes of football. But for fans in India, they waited long enough for Saturday evening. Their love for Brazil was passed down from their ancestors, who were huge admirers of the country's greatest legends, including Pele, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho. Now, the likes of Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Magalhaes and Estevao were wearing one of the famous jerseys across all team sports. While they may not have the same pedigree as the legends, they still commanded a huge amount of respect from the 51,402 present at the Salt Lake Stadium.



The stadium, bathed in a beautiful mix of Blue and Canary, was reflective of the fans lending their support to the five-time world champions.



One of them, Raj Deora, said he was a wholehearted Brazil fan for the day. “I love India," Deora, who watched the game while wearing the OG Ronaldo jersey, told this daily. "I love Indian football, but for the day, it was Brazil all the way." He recalled the time when the game was officially announced. “I could not believe it,” he said. “My friend and I queued up in the official ticketing app and we got it."



He spoke of his love for the Selecao. “I love Brazil because of Ronaldo Nazario's magic back in 2002 (World Cup) in Japan and it was actually my first World Cup where I started understanding the game. But when I saw their beautiful game, I started loving it and I have loved Brazil since then,” he said.