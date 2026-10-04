13-year-old Chinese swimming sensation Yu Zidi says 'I'm no prodigy' after being named Asian Games MVP

NAGOYA: The 13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi said "I'm no prodigy" after she was named Asian Games MVP on Sunday following three record-breaking displays in Japan.

The schoolgirl, who looks poised to take the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics by storm, won the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m IM in Games-record times to underline her rare talent.

She is already the youngest swimming world championships medallist in history after winning a relay bronze last year aged 12.

But for all that, she said: "I don't think I am what people describe as a prodigy."

Following her latest achievement, the Aichi-Nagoya Most Valuable Player in the women's category, she said: "I will continue to train hard, push myself and work alongside young athletes across Asia to inspire more young people to love and take part in sports, especially swimming."

Thailand's Boonson Puripol, who did the 100m-200m sprint double, was named the men's MVP.

"I'm very happy and very honoured, for my family, my country, and the Asian running community," said the 20-year-old.

Asked what he will do with his $25,000 prize money, he said: "The money will go to my family and my self-development for goals in the future."

The Los Angeles Games are already in his sights after breaking the Asian Games records in the 100m and 200m.

"This time there were a lot of global athletes at this event, so the MVP gives me a lot of confidence that I can make the podium in LA," he said.