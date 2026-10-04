AIFF to go to polls on December 20

KOLKATA: THE polls for the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will take place on December 20. The decision was agreed in their Special General Body Meeting here on Sunday.

The last time the AIFF went into polls was in September 2022 when incumbent president Kalyan Chaubey was voted to power. His four-year tenure, which was supposed to conclude in September this year, was extended by a few more months as the governing body implemented the National Sports Governance act, which FIFA approved.

AIFF officials are present in the city for India’s international friendlies against Brazil (which concluded on Saturday) and Uruguay, set to take place on Tuesday. Additionally, officials from FIFA and AFC were present. Rajeev Sharma, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana, has been appointed as the Electoral Officer. He will oversee the conduct of the elections.

The body also agreed to extend the incumbent executive committee up to December 30 or until newly elected members take charge, whichever is earlier.