'Chaotic' Asian Games threaten Japan hopes of hosting Olympics again

NAGOYA: Japan is traditionally seen as a reliable host for major sporting events but an Asian Games dogged by organisational woes has tarnished that image and raised questions over future bids, experts say.

The Games in Aichi-Nagoya saw a catalogue of mishaps, from athletes bussed to the wrong venues to the North Korean national anthem played for the South Korean hockey team.

There were not enough beds for the over 17,000 athletes and officials, a bigger number than the Olympics.

Countries complained of being stranded for up to six hours at the airport on arrival.

Teams were not shy in criticising the local organisers.

Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, said: "If I were to give them a grade, it would be an F."

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) president Seiko Hashimoto admitted that "there were many problems", but said the country wants to host more international events.