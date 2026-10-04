India-Pakistan cricket game and hockey matches most viewed in Asian Games' history: Olympic Council of Asia

Nagoya, Oct 4 (PTI) The men's cricket final and hockey semifinal between India and Pakistan were the most viewed matches in the Asian Games history, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Sunday and cited 212 records as proof that athletes were provided "best environment" in the Aichi-Nagoya edition.

India beat Pakistan 4-3 in the men's hockey semifinal at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium at Kakamigahara. India went on to win the gold medal after beating Malaysia in the final.

India also beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's cricket final.

"The broadcast had the biggest viewership ever for the Games. Thanks to two big matches: yesterday, the Pakistan-India cricket match was the most-viewed match, and the day before (on Thursday), the Pakistan-India hockey match was the most-viewed match ever in the Games’ history," OCA Coordination Committee President Tayyab Ikram said at a press conference.

He did not give figures regarding the viewership. He also did not specify which between the two matches had more viewership.

"For the very first time, the OCA demonstrated a safeguarding principle in these Games. From all aspects it was a safe Games -- for athletes, for Asian federations and for the National Olympic Committees."