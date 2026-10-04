'One Heart, One Asia': Asian Games 2026 close in Japan, over to Qatar

NAGOYA: No matter what, India vs Pakistan matches evoke a different kind of emotion that translates into viewership. The two games that garnered the highest eyeballs involved these two sides; hockey and cricket. This was acknowledged by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Asian Games Organising Committee on Sunday, the last day of the Games.

"The broadcast had the biggest viewership ever for the Games. Thanks to two big matches: yesterday (Saturday), the Pakistan-India cricket match was the most-viewed match. The day before, the Pakistan-India hockey match was the most-viewed match ever in the Games’ history," Mohammad Ikram Tayyab, chair of the OCA coordination committee, said during the final day media briefing on Sunday.

Over 16 days of sports, focus was on the legacy of the Games as curtains were drawn at a colourful Closing Ceremony later in the evening just when dusk was about to fall on a picture perfect day. The central theme of the ceremony revolved around 'One Heart, One Asia': unity and brotherhood in times of the most politically challenged Games. The flagbearers of all countries congregated under One hope: Peace, friendship and cultural exchange. That’s the lasting legacy of the Games.

On the hosting front, the Games had some of the firsts moments as well. Numbers are staggering too: 54 world records, 11 junior world records, 89 Asian records, 212 Games records and phenomenal achievements across sports fields and halls up and down the Aichi prefecture. Over 17000 athletes and officials across sports, about 470 gold, 469 silver and 629 bronze medals awarded to over 11000 athletes, this can’t get better.

One Asia — the central theme of the Games — resonated inside the Paloma Mizohu sports park. Asia could be divided by conflict or trouble but the people of the continent unite in sports. In what was one of the most difficult year overall across the continent, the Games transcended political and social strife.

Despite a confusing start where logistical issues plagued the first few days, the organisers managed to plug them in double quick time. This stemmed from the fact that more than expected athletes registered for the Games. They had provision for 15000 but more than 17000 came. Yet, by the end of the Games, athletes were going back with not just medals but memories too. There were over 30000 volunteers working to make life easier for all at the Games.

“We have nearly 17,000 athletes, coaches and officials,” said Husain Ahazal Musallam, director general of OCA on Sunday. “We have nearly 7,000 media. We have more than 5,000 technical officials. We have visitors. We have 30,000 volunteers. When you put them all together, there were more than 60,000 integrating every day among this huge number. There is no mistake. Out of 100,000 vehicle transportations, one or two got delayed. This is 0.00001 from the number of the movement.”

Though the organising committee was under tremendous pressure, the achievements of the athletes have erased bad memories. "This achievement does not come without the best environment that the organising committee created for the athletes," he said. "The athletes cannot perform if they don’t sleep well. The athletes cannot perform if they don’t have good transportation. The athletes cannot perform if they don’t have good healthcare. The athletes cannot perform if they don’t eat well."

The new version of athletes’ village has emerged here in Nagoya. The luxury cruise ship that helped them reduce cost and create unnecessary white elephants after the Games. Athletes really enjoyed their time on the ship.

"It was very well received by the athletes," said Tayyab. "It was a matter of adaptation. It was a different model to organise the Games without having white elephants, bigger villages which don’t have a legacy. Yes, it is something to consider in the future. There are certain things we still need to improve, but it was one of the successful models. Maybe other Games will look at it."

The Games were spread across multiple regions of the Prefecture. This could be a model other host countries might adopt in future to reduce carbon footprint and needless development. For the first time, the Games had influencers who were digitally engaged. "This is the first Games where we were able to demonstrate that digital engagement is progressing very well," Tayyab said.

As the last rays of light dimmed inside the stadium, the flame extinguished, another bright speck arose in a different part of the continent — in Doha. As for Nagoya, it's Arigatou gozaimasu!