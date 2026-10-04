Spain break down Czechs as England outclass Croatia in Nations League

PARIS: World Cup winners Spain were made to work for a 3-1 win against the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Saturday while England sparkled in thrashing Croatia 7-0.

Spain recorded their 41st consecutive unbeaten game thanks to an exquisite finish from Lamine Yamal before goals from Rodri and Mikel Merino in Oviedo.

Just as he did at the World Cup, Merino came off the bench midway through the second half and produced a crucial goal at a point in the game when the Czechs seemed to be getting a foothold after Jiri Slama had pulled a goal back.

"They are well drilled, I thought it would be one of the hardest games and that's how it was," Rodri told TVE after Spain claimed a third win from three group games.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored twice as England overwhelmed Croatia in Rijeka, with Kane taking his record tally for his country to 89 goals.

Thomas Tuchel's side sliced through Slaven Bilic's side to make it two wins from their first three matches in their Nations League group.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, restored to the starting line-up after Tuesday's 2-0 win against Czech Republic, also found the net to cap a commanding display featuring three assists.

"That was a 90-minute performance at the highest level from everyone. From the first until the last minute, everyone who started and everyone came from the bench," Tuchel said.

"We kept the pace up and played through the gaps," the German added.

"I love the attitude. We always played humble and always got the basics right and that's why it was a complete performance."