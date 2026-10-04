Tickets for India-Uruguay football match now as low as Rs 199

Additionally, the West Bengal government has announced free complimentary tickets for those who have attended the G.O.A.T India tour, where Lionel Messi came to the Salt Lake Stadium, which was marred by chaos.

“I want to convey this through the media to the people who missed out on the Messi event, some 22,000 of them — we (the West Bengal Government) will announce a WhatsApp number through which they can collect their free tickets for the Uruguay match (on October 6),” state chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

Those 22,000 can collect their tickets across various points in the city, if they show official ID and a physical/digital copy of the ticket bought for the GOAT event.