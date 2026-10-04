Tickets for India-Uruguay football match now as low as Rs 199

KOLKATA: After seeing a lukewarm response in Brazil’s landmark visit on Saturday – where 51,402 fans were in attendance – the organisers of Tuesday’s match between India and Uruguay have slashed ticket prices to as low as Rs 199.
According to a post on X by the All India Football Federation, tickets for C2 left and right, D2 and B2, C3 left and right, which were earlier sold for Rs 1999, now are sold at that aforementioned price.
It is also noteworthy to mention that even before this offer, ticket prices for this match, compared to Saturday’s match against Brazil, are cheaper. While starting prices to see the Selecao play at the Stadium were charged at least Rs 2500, ticket prices for Tuesday’s match were at Rs 749.
Additionally, the West Bengal government has announced free complimentary tickets for those who have attended the G.O.A.T India tour, where Lionel Messi came to the Salt Lake Stadium, which was marred by chaos.
“I want to convey this through the media to the people who missed out on the Messi event, some 22,000 of them — we (the West Bengal Government) will announce a WhatsApp number through which they can collect their free tickets for the Uruguay match (on October 6),” state chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said.
Those 22,000 can collect their tickets across various points in the city, if they show official ID and a physical/digital copy of the ticket bought for the GOAT event.