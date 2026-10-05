Indian wrestlers face visa concerns yet again, this time ahead of U23 Worlds in Las Vegas, USA

CHENNAI: Not long ago, Indian wrestlers faced visa issues ahead of the U20 World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia. The reason left the wrestlers and their parent body, Wrestling Federation of India, bewildered as they got to know though unofficially that illegal human trafficking caused the delay.

A couple of months later, the reason might not be the same but the problem of the Indian wrestlers remains. This time, they are struggling to get the visa appointment from the US Embassy in New Delhi. The wrestlers are scheduled to compete in the U23 World Championships scheduled in Las Vegas, USA from October 12 to 18.

"The WFI initiated the process on September 14. Online forms were filled and an appointment was sought but so far no developments," a source in the know of things told this daily. The Indian team is scheduled to leave in batches for the tournament. With the event starting with men's Greco-Roman wrestling, wrestlers in that style along with their support staff and three referees are scheduled to fly out on October 10. The women's team and their support staff have to leave two days later followed by the men's freestyle wrestlers on October 14.