Rowing Federation of India forms inquiry committee to probe Asian Games fiasco

CHENNAI: Indian rowers had a turbulent time in Nagoya during the recently-concluded Asian Games. Soon after landing in Nagoya, Japan, they struggled for around 14 hours to find accommodation on the cruise ship but that was not the end of their ordeal. The rowing competitions had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather. The development meant the races, originally planned to be held across four days, were completed in two days. It also led to changes in the team combinations forcing the Indian rowers to threaten strike. It reflected in their result as the rowing contingent returned with only a solitary medal (bronze in double sculls) — their worst show since the 2002 edition.

Given the way things panned out, the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) was expected to come out with measures to wrest back control of things and it did so by initiating an inquiry into the series of events that unfolded in Japan. "We have formed an inquiry committee to look into the issues, which affected the team's performance at the Asian Games," Balaji Maradapa, RFI president, told this daily. "The coaches and team manager too were asked to submit their reports. While no deadline has been set, the committee, coaches and manager have been asked to submit their respective reports as soon as possible," he added.

The rowing contingent returned to India on September 27 but foreign coach Antony Patterson, who was held responsible for changing the team combinations, was conspicuous by his absence. It was learnt that he left for Australia from Japan. While there were rumours that his services were terminated, the RFI chief said Patterson returned to his home country to attend a funeral. "A close family member passed away days before the Games but he didn't leave the team as he wanted to be with the rowers during the competitions. He left once the events got over. He will be back in the country soon."

Balaji reiterated his past claims that the rowers were influenced by someone from outside. "The rowers didn't train for two days. Had they, they could have finished on the podium. They are still quite young and were influenced by someone from outside the team."

He also revealed how the team manager and a coach were shunted out of the cruise ship and their dramatic face-off with Japanese cops while looking for an alternative arrangement at night. "They were not given accommodation on the cruise ship. We booked a place for them in the city but by the time they reached there, the owners had left because it was a home stay. The locals saw the duo, who in fact are commissioned officers in the Indian Army, standing there, grew suspicious and called the cops. The duo told the police personnel their ordeal after which the cops helped them get in late at night," revealed Balaji.